Harley-Davidson moves motorcycle production away from US to avoid EU tariffs

Associated Press

Harley-Davidson, facing rising costs from new tariffs, will begin shifting the production of motorcycles heading for Europe from the US to factories overseas.

Last week the EU enforced tariffs on US goods including bourbon, orange juice and motorcycles.
The famed motorcycle maker said in a regulatory filing Monday that European Union tariffs on its motorcycles exported from the US jumped from 6 percent to 31 percent.

Harley-Davidson Inc. said that it will not raise its prices due to "an immediate and lasting detrimental impact to its business in the region".

Wisconsin's top Republican leaders are not criticising President Donald Trump's trade policy or Harley-Davidson's decision to shift the production of motorcycles headed for Europe from the US to factories overseas.

The Milwaukee-based company said it's making the move because of a spike in European Union tariffs on its motorcycles exported from the US.

A spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan, of Wisconsin, says Harley's decision is "further proof of the harm from unilateral tariffs." AshLee Strong says the best way to help American workers, consumers and manufacturers is to open new markets and not raise barriers.

Fellow Republican Gov. Scott Walker is echoing those comments.

He says the ultimate goal should be no tariffs. He says that's what he's pushing for.


