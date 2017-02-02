 

'Hardest day of my life, when your mother doesn't know who you are': Tearful son films moment dementia mum forgets who he is

A man in the US, who is documenting his mother's struggle with dementia, has shared the heartbreaking moment she forgot who he was for the first time.

A man in the US was devastated when his mother, who is struggling from dementia, didn't know he was her son.
Source: YouTube/Joe Joe

Joey Daley's mum Molly was diagnosed with lewy body dementia when she was 66. Now 67-years-old, she lives in a rest home and needs help with most daily tasks.

Her 45-year-old son decided to document their journey with weekly videos to create awareness and "help others understand more about dementia."

In his most recent video, labelled the "worst day of my life",  Mr Daley fights back tears while asking his mother questions about him and his family that she could not answer.

During the video Molly told Mr Daley that she could not remember who his father was, the man she divorced when Mr Daley was one.

"So you weren't sure who my dad was. Do you know who my mum is?" he asked her.

She replied saying, "No, I guess I don't know. Who is she?"

He then asked his mother how they met, to which she said "school?"

Starting to get emotional Mr Daley had to remind his mother that he is her son.

"Don't I look familiar?" He asked.

"I don't know. I think so," replied Molly.

At the end of the video, after Mr Daley had left his mother, he begins sobbing in front of the camera. 

"Hardest day of my life, when your mother doesn't know who you are," he said.

"She knows my name, but doesn't know who I am."

Mr Daley wrote that he plans on continuing the video series.

"I made a commitment to my mother, caregivers and other people suffering from Dementia that we would make a difference and show the world the suffering that's involved with this disease," he wrote.

