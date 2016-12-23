 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Happy birthday! Coco, the oldest living gorilla in the US turns 60

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Colo has outdone the typical life expectancy of Gorillas by 20 years.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

00:44
2
Kaylee Rogers, 10, doesn’t like speaking in the classroom, but that changes when given the chance to show off her stunning singing voice.

Watch: Young autistic girl delivers stunning version of Hallelujah

03:53
3

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

4
1 NEWS

Body found in central Auckland

5

Colac Bay residents stop burglars in their tracks

03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

00:48
Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ