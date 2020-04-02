TODAY |

What happens inside the human body once infected with Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Covid-19 and a lot of confusion about what it actually does to people’s bodies.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Covid-19 is so new that scientists are learning new things about it still. Source: BBC

Once inside the body, the virus uses its surface proteins, the spikes on the outside to hook onto a docking point onto the surface of human cells, the BBC reports.

After it has docked, the coronavirus is able to insert its genetic material, RNA, into the cell. Once inside, it hijacks the machinery of the cell nucleus to make multiple copies of itself.

These burst out of the cell, destroying it and then infect other cells.

For most people, their immune system mounts a response, and they begin to feel better after about five days.

But in some, the immune system goes into overdrive and starts attacking the lungs, and other organs as well as the virus. This can cause pneumonia, breathing difficulties and damage to other organs.

World
Explainers
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:16
Auckland beachgoers caught on video, scolded for disobeying coronavirus lockdown
2
Alert Level 4 will be maintained until cases of coronavirus 'drop off' - Dr Ashley Bloomfield
3
Jacinda Ardern 'extraordinarily disappointed' Bauer rejected wage subsidy ahead of closure
4
Coronavirus: Health officials announce 'the highest number of cases we've had in a single day'
5
'Our vector of transmission' - Jacinda Ardern's fiery message to young adults not sticking to lockdown
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Heightened risk of injury for Kiwis in lockdown warns plastic surgeon

Full video: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s coronavirus update, April 2

Interactive maps: The world's coronavirus cases
00:49

Domestic violence on the rise in Kiwi homes as coronavirus lockdown has unintended consequences