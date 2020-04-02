What happens inside the human body once infected with Covid-19

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Covid-19 and a lot of confusion about what it actually does to people’s bodies.

Once inside the body, the virus uses its surface proteins, the spikes on the outside to hook onto a docking point onto the surface of human cells, the BBC reports.

After it has docked, the coronavirus is able to insert its genetic material, RNA, into the cell. Once inside, it hijacks the machinery of the cell nucleus to make multiple copies of itself.

These burst out of the cell, destroying it and then infect other cells.

For most people, their immune system mounts a response, and they begin to feel better after about five days.