'It happened very fast' - passers-by use sheets to catch boy who fell from sixth floor

Couriers and local residents saved a boy who fell from his home on the sixth floor of an apartment building in Hangzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province.

According to Liu Chunfeng, a courier who participated in the rescue on Tuesday, he and his coworkers were waiting for packages when they heard a thud above them. When they looked up, they saw an arm of a child stretching out from the platform of the fourth floor.

Surveillance footage shows the couriers and passers-by quickly grabbing some nearby bed sheets and quilts to catch the boy who fell from the fourth floor just seconds later.

"He fell from the sixth floor to the fourth floor and laid there for around ten seconds. Then we began to shout and search for something to catch him. Then he fell from the fourth floor to the first, which took six or seven seconds, or even less than that.

"It happened very fast. At first we were standing to catch him, but his speed was too fast. We tried to stand together, then the boy fell through the black cloth and fell directly on us. We were brought to our knees by the force," Liu said.

Fortunately, the child survived the fall.

"He was crying and looking around. He could still move his hands. I saw blood around him, so I used a towel to wipe his mouth. I said, 'Don't cry baby, you were lucky to escape death,'" said Shang, a local resident.

Surveillance footage shows local residents attending to the boy while waiting for medical personal to arrive on scene. The ambulance arrived about 15 minutes later and took the boy to the hospital.

The boy's right leg was fractured in the fall, but his injuries were not life threatening. He's still under observation at the hospital.

Courier Wang Rulin suffered a dislocated arm from his rescue efforts. He was discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.

"The left part of my chest and shoulder [were injured]. The injury to the left part of my chest is most severe. Perhaps the leg of the child fell on my chest," Wang said.