As it happened: London terror attack sees nine killed including three assailants who were shot by police and 30 people injured

Here's how 1 NEWS NOW brought you coverage of the London Bridge incident, after reports of a speeding van ploughing into pedestrians on a busy Saturday night (local time) and stabbings in nearby Borough Market.

4:20pm The police officer who was injured in the attack, has serious, but not life threatening injuries according to the Met Police.

4:10pm Metropolitan Police released a statement saying they are:

"Reviewing and planning to strengthen our policing stance across London over the forthcoming days, and there will be additional police and officers deployed across the capital".

4:00pm Prime Minister Bill English has condemned the latest terror attack in London:

"Too many lives are being taken by terrorists set on inflicting pain and suffering on innocent people," says Mr English.

"No one should be forced to live in fear, no matter their race or religion, their politics or their beliefs.

"The international community must continue its efforts to combat terror and to degrade those who seek to inflict it and New Zealand remains committed to playing its part.

"New Zealand's thoughts are with the victims of today's attack, along with their families and friends. Our hearts go out to you."

Mr English says Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Brownlee has also written to his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson to express New Zealand's condolences.



3:55pm Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley was asked if there could be more than three attackers involved, he said "Our current belief is that there were three attackers, but we've still got more inquiries to do."

He has also ruled out that the attackers had explosives on them.

3:35pm London Ambulance says the number of people taken to hospital has risen from 20 to more than 30.

3:15pm Metropolitan Police say "the suspects had been confronted and shot by the police within eight minutes of the first call" which was received just after 10pm local time.

3:05pm Metropolitan Police has just tweeted they believe nine people have been killed in the incident.

3:00pm 1 NEWS correspondent Emma Keeling is reporting that police have confirmed nine people have been killed, including the three attackers, with 20 people injured.

2:55pm A tweet from the British Transport Police has stated one officer was 'seriously injured' during the attack.

2:45pm The BBC are reporting things seem to have 'calmed down' in the area around the attack, while there is still a helicopter in the air, it does look like police have a controlled scene.

2:35pm Japan has issued a travel advisory warning its nationals to avoid places of what it calls potential targets in London, including sightseeing spots, department stores, markets, concert venues and political rallies.

The warning comes amid unfolding terrorist attacks at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market.

The Foreign Ministry says Japanese visitors should "pay close attention to the surroundings, and leave quickly if any suspicious signs are seen."

AP

2:15pm A UK man has described the horrifying scenes as he claims to have witnessed what he said were three 'Muslim men' go on a stabbing rampage in a Borough Market pub.

"I saw a geezer lying on the floor saying he'd been stabbed.

“I saw these three Muslim guys run up and started stabbing this girl. They attacked her and stabbed another guy.

"They started running up the road, stabbed the bouncer at the Tavern.

"I was throwing bottles at them, pint glasses, stools, chairs, but I was defenceless.

"They were running up saying 'this is for Allah'.

"They stabbed this girl maybe ten, 15 times. She was saying 'help me, help me'."

He also claimed to have chased the men throwing bottles and pint glasses at them, before he escaped unharmed.



2.05pm The French embassy in Britain has just tweeted a message of support from French President Emmanuel Macron.

1.42pm The London Ambulance Service have confirmed they have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London.

"We have also treated a number of people at the scene for less serious injuries," London Ambulance Service Assistant Director of Operations Peter Rhodes said.

"We have declared a major incident and continue to work closely with other members of the emergency services. Our priority is to ensure patients receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible."

1.37pm Seven people are feared dead and 20 are injured, according to the Sun.

1.35pm The Sun is reporting five attackers wearing stab proof vests got out of the vehicle which drove into pedestrians before attacking people with knives.

1.25pm The British and Irish Lions have spoken out about the attack.

Team Manager John Spencer said: "Gentleman, can I just say that the British and Irish Lions have just come out of the Maori welcome and we just heard the news about the tragedies in London and all the boys here, all our party would like to express our regret at this tragedy.

"Please understand that our thoughts and prayers are with any people or any families that have been injured in these terrible tragedies.

"Our boys are extremely shocked about it. We don’t know any detail but it is certainly going to have a dramatic effect on the players but our prayers… please, to those people back home."



1.23pm The British Transport Agency have Tweeted London Bridge will remain closed overnight.

1.13pm Two explosions have been heard outside the Sun newspaper's offices near London Bridge.

The blasts, which occurred at 1:23am and 1:25am on Sunday are believed to have been controlled explosions carried out by police, the newspaper said.



A third explosion was heard a few minutes later near The Shard, an iconic skyscraper close to London Bridge, the Sun reported.



Several fire engines were parked outside the building at the time of the blast. - AAP

1.06pm One of the men suspected of being behind a deadly attack on London has been shown in a photograph lying on the ground with canisters strapped to his body after being shot by police, the BBC says.

The possible attacker was shown on the ground outside the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough Market near London Bridge.

Another man was seen lying on the ground a short distance away in the photograph - AAP

12.52pm 1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling said there had been reports "the van drove away, multiple people jumped out of that van three maybe more and then started indiscriminately stabbing people in the Borough Market area which is not far from London Bridge".

"It’s a very popular area, this was just after 10pm at night here in London so it’s a busy Saturday night and Borough has a lot of markets, food stalls and a lot of bars in that area."

12.40pm London Mayor Sadiq Khan released a statement, calling the incidents a "cowardly terrorist attack".

"The situation is still unfolding. We don't yet know the full details but this was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts."

12.37pm BBC report there are 20 people being treated at the Andaz Hotel, which is near the Liverpool St station.

12.32pm There have been reported of three explosions near the Sun newspaper building in London, "supposedly controlled".

12.24pm Terrorism struck at the heart of London after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market.

The violence turned a summery Saturday night in an area full of bars and restaurants into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee and lifeboats drafted to help clear the area.

British media reported that more than one person had been killed in the rampage. - AP



12.15pm London Ambulance released a statement saying it has dispatched "a number" of crews, advanced paramedics and specialist response teams.

12.12pm Sky News reported Lara Al Ostta described driving past the London Bridge scene.

"We saw a body on the floor. We came up to london bridge and we saw two pedestrians on the bridge. Two on the ground - three altogether. We saw someone [else] covered in blood."

11.53am The London Bridge and Borough Market incidents have been declared as terrorists incidents by Metropolitan Police.

The incident at Vauxhall was a stabbing but not connected to the other incidents.

11.52am A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson there is no indication at this stage that any New Zealanders had been caught up in the London incident.

"We are advising New Zealanders in London to follow any instructions issued by the local authorities."

11.43am Prime Minister Theresa May says London incident being treated as a "potential act of terrorism". - AP

11.34am Downing Street says Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government's emergency response committee today.

A spokesman for May says the prime minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated.

May has not commented yet but in the past she has convened her emergency security Cabinet known as Cobra after major incidents.

Britain's official terror threat had recently been lowered from "critical" after a bombing killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.



11.25am A witness told BBC Radio 5 Live he saw a man with a knife outside Borough Market: "We saw people running away and then I saw a man in red with a large blade, at a guess 10 inches long, stabbing a man, about three times."

"It looked like the man had been trying to intervene, but there wasn't much he could do. He was being stabbed quite coldly and he slumped to the ground."

11.22am Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has been told the attacks around London Bridge are being treated as a terrorist incidents by British Police and early reports suggest no Australians have been involved. - AAP

11.19am SkyNews UK have reported the incident at Vauxhall is false.

10.58am British police are responding to three emergency incidents in London - one on London Bridge involving a van, a knife attack at Borough Market and a third in Vauxhall.

Police Officers walking on Borough High Street as police are dealing with an incident on London Bridge in London. Source: Associated Press

Police have issued security advice on Twitter to Londoners saying to "run, hide tell" if caught in an attack. - AP

10.55am Police at the cordon at the south side of London Bridge have confirmed to the BBC there is more than one fatality.

London incidents. Source: GoogleMaps

10.48am Police are responding to a third incident in the Vauxhall area.

People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge in London. Source: Associated Press

10.43am British Transport Police say reports of multiple casualties following major incident on London Bridge - AP

10.40am A BBC reporter at the scene reported police are looking for three suspects, and said some people have been stabbed.

Police are trying to get as many people as they can out of the area, BBC reported.

10.27am CNN International are reporting two men entered a restaurant near London Bridge and stabbed two people inside.

10.23am A cab driver has told LBC radio three men jumped out of the van and started to stab people.

He said: "They just had these long blades, about 12 inches long. They just went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people.

"A young girl got stabbed in the chest, she was laying there - it's so sad."

"I thought, 'I'm gonna try and hit him, I'm gonna try and knock him down'. I spun the cab round, I was about to ram one of them, but he side-stepped and three police officers came running towards them with their batons drawn."

10.18am London police are treating injured people on the end of Thrale Street; members of public told to run away.

London's transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge, where police say they are dealing with an incident and witnesses report seeing a vehicle hitting pedestrians.

An eyewitness tells Sky News he saw people who seemed to have been run over and people being placed in an ambulance covered in blankets. - AP

10.14am Labour senator Sam Dastyar, who was having dinner near the scene of the incident, has described the scene as "horrific."

"London police are amazing. Had us in lockdown then evacuated us past the site. Horrific scenes," he tweeted.

10.11am There is a cordon about 300 metres down Tooley St in the London Bridge incident.

London's transport authority said London Bridge rail station had been closed at the request of the police.

10.03am Witness Will Heaven said he saw, "injured pedestrians, armed police, people running north".

10.01am BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time of the incident, said a van mounted the pavement and was driven by a man who was "probably travelling at about 50 miles (80kmph) an hour".

9.58am Journalist Kaine Pieri at the scene tweeted: "People being evacuated away from scene looking shocked and crying."

9.50am A witness has told the BBC that a white van has veered off the road on London Bridge and hit five or six people.

London Transport says London Bridge station has been closed at request of police.

"We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," tweeted the Metropolitan Police.

Video footage shows police moving people off the road, yelling "clear the area now".

It is currently 10.33pm in London.