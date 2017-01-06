'Hang in there, bud!' - Boy dangles from skilift after backpack snags

Dramatic video was captured this past weekend in the US state of Utah of a boy dangling from a ski lift after his backpack got snagged on the lift.

A father, who was skiing with his children, shot the video of the child and can be heard shouting encouragment to the boy and his rescuers.

Lift operators at the Sundance Mountain Resort moved quickly to stop the lift and put a mat on the ground below in case the boy fell.

The boy kicked off his skis and threw his poles down as two lift operators propped a ladder to the lift and pulled the boy onto the lift.

The boy was rescued within about seven minutes and was OK.

It was the second time in the last three weeks that a child has become stuck on a lift by a backpack at Sundance.