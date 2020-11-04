Hand sanitiser breaks ballot scanner at Iowa polling station

Voting is underway in the US election, but Covid-19 precautions have caused some issues at one polling station.

Signage directs voters to a polling location as people cast their ballot in the general election in Iowa, US. Source: Associated Press

A spokesperson for the Iowa secretary of state says hand sanitiser on voters' hands caused a ballot scanner to jam at a polling place in Des Moines.

Spokesperson Kevin Hall says some voters’ hands were moist when they handled the ballots and the buildup of sanitiser eventually caused the scanner to stop working.

The machine was fixed in about an hour.

To prevent another breakdown, poll workers moved the sanitising station farther back in the line so voters’ hands would be dry when they first touched the ballots.

It was a problem unique to the coronavirus era.

Iowa is considered one of the toss-up states in today's election between US President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.