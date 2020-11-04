TODAY |

Hand sanitiser breaks ballot scanner at Iowa polling station

Source:  Associated Press

Voting is underway in the US election, but Covid-19 precautions have caused some issues at one polling station.

Signage directs voters to a polling location as people cast their ballot in the general election in Iowa, US. Source: Associated Press

A spokesperson for the Iowa secretary of state says hand sanitiser on voters' hands caused a ballot scanner to jam at a polling place in Des Moines.

Spokesperson Kevin Hall says some voters’ hands were moist when they handled the ballots and the buildup of sanitiser eventually caused the scanner to stop working.

The machine was fixed in about an hour.

To prevent another breakdown, poll workers moved the sanitising station farther back in the line so voters’ hands would be dry when they first touched the ballots.

It was a problem unique to the coronavirus era. 

Iowa is considered one of the toss-up states in today's election between US President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

The 1 NEWS Special: US Election will be broadcast on TVNZ1 from 4pm to 8.30pm today, with a break for 1 NEWS at 6pm. 

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Retailer pulls author's books after criticising new Foreign Minister as 'ugly and uncivilised'
2
Covid-19 case visited Chemist Warehouse at South City mall in Christchurch
3
Fair Go: Ordering three chicken thighs at KFC turns into kerfuffle for Whangārei customer
4
Hidden camera installed by concerned granddaughter captures mistreatment at rest home
5
Homicide investigation launched in South Auckland after body found in burning car
MORE FROM
World
MORE
05:47

US election day shadowed by threats of legal challenges
05:43

Judith Collins joins calls for formal review into Government's handling of Covid-19 crisis
07:55

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for US election day verdict
00:29

Gunman who killed 4 in Vienna attack had sought to join Islamic State, police say