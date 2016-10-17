 

'Hallelujah!' - largest lotto jackpot in Australia in five years goes off at $77m

AAP
The $70 million ($77 million NZD) Oz Lotto jackpot - the biggest in five years - has gone off, with an entry from NSW and one from Victoria taking out $35 million ($39 million NZD) each.

A man from Lithgow was "blown away" when he found out about his won, but the Victorian winner is still unknown.

"Oh fair dinkum? You're kidding?! That is the best news I've had in a long time. Hallelujah!" the Lithgow winner, aged in his 50s, said when told of his win.

"It goes without saying I'll be helping the kids out and I'm sure my retirement plans will be fast-tracked."

The mystery Victorian winner is being urged to check their entry.

Despite being registered, Oz Lotto couldn't contact the winner because their details were incomplete.

The winning entry was purchased online from Australia's official lotteries at thelott.com.

In addition to the two division one winning entries, more than 1.17 million prizes worth more than $26.4 million ($29 million NZD) were won in divisions two to seven across Australia.

Tuesday night's result ends eight weeks of jackpotting which saw Oz Lotto climb to $70 million ($77 million NZD)

Next Tuesday's jackpot is $2 million ($2.2 million NZD).

But it's not the end of a big lotteries week. Thursday's Powerball is at $80 million ($88 million NZD).

Australian Lotto balls Source: Twitter
German couple jailed for selling their son to paedophiles on the internet

A German couple have been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for selling their children to paedophiles on the internet.

The parents had sexually abused their son before for at least two years before selling him.

They were sentenced in Freiburg state court.

A Spanish man had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for abusing the boy and five other men also been arrested in connection with the case.

The pair had sexually abused their son for at least two years before selling him. Source: Breakfast
A New Zealander caught up on the Lombok earthquake has described helping the injured and dying.

The 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck on Sunday night and has killed at least 105 people.

Charlotte Fenwick was having dinner with friends when the earthquake hit.

"We were moving metre to metre side to side, up and down, people were screaming and running away from any structures and trees," she said.

Shivaya Reo, mother of Natalie Jameson, says her daughter and fiancee had finally made it to safety in Bali. Source: 1 NEWS

She immediately began to help people, who were impaired in a state of shock.

"One of the guys that I was with started having a full-blown panic attack ... so I sat down the ground and had him lie on the ground and lean back against my body and got him to calm down using some yoga breathing practices," Ms Fenwick said.

"I had to go home and get my friend and she was immovable with shock as well."

She then managed with her group to cycle across the island to the town where people grouping and helped the injured at the emergency triage centre.

New Zealand holiday-makers have began to return home after the quake. Source: 1 NEWS

"We saw walls that had collapsed, houses that had caved in on themselves, people were screaming, people were injured," she said.

"Once I got to the triage centre I stayed there for the rest of the night tending to people who were very, very seriously wounded.

"We first tried to do what we could to stop any heavy bleeding, apply pressure bandages, for those with broken bones we made makeshift splints out of pieces of wood that we found."

Other volunteers went around the island to chemists, trying to get saline drips, painkillers and bandages.

She said two people at the triage centre died overnight while two did not make it on their way to the centre.

Ms Fenwick was evacuated to Bali last night.

Video and still images after the quake showed hundreds of tourists on the Gili Islands flocking to the beach to be evacuated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said there was no indication any New Zealanders were injured.

There are currently 737 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Indonesia and 28 registered in Lombok.

Residents survey the destruction to their village caused by an earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. The north of Lombok was devastated by the powerful quake that struck Sunday night, damaging thousands of buildings and killing a large number of people. Rescuers were still struggling to reach all of the affected areas and authorities expect the death toll to rise. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Residents survey the destruction to their village caused by an earthquake in North Lombok, Indonesia. Source: 1 NEWS
