Haitians 'shocked and outraged' over claims Trump called country a 'sh**hole'

Haitians reacted with outrage Friday (local time) to reports that President Donald Trump questioned why the US would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "sh**hole countries" in Africa at an Oval Office meeting held on the eve of the anniversary of the 2010 earthquake, one of the deadliest disasters in modern history.

President Jovenel Moise's government issued a strongly worded statement.

"The Haitian government condemns in the strongest terms these abhorrent and obnoxious remarks which, if proven, reflect a totally erroneous and racist view of the Haitian community and its contribution to the United States," it said.

Trump was in a closed meeting with members of Congress to discuss immigration on Thursday (local time) when he allegedly questioned why the US would accept more people from Haiti and "s***hole countries" in Africa, rather than places like Norway.

At first the White House did not deny that the remark was made. On Friday (local time) the president tweeted that his language was "tough" but insisted he did not say anything derogatory about Haitians aside from noting it is a poor country.