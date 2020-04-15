TODAY |

Hairdresser accused of 1984 sexual assault on teenage girl in New South Wales

Source:  AAP

A 76-year-old hairdresser has been accused of sexually assaulting his teenage client more than 35 years ago in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Hairdressers are hoping for clarity of the rules around returning to work Source: istock.com

Detectives investigating 1984 sexual assaults arrested a 76-year-old man yesterday, NSW Police said.

Police allege the man, who is still a hairdresser, sexually assaulted a female client - who was 15 years old at the time - at his Rose Bay salon and at his Double Bay home.

The man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a person aged under 16.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on August 5.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Ashley Bloomfield reveals latest Covid-19 infection figures
2
Māori woman living in Auckland's plush Ponsonby targeted by neighbour with vicious racist letter - 'You are not liked and not welcomed here'
3
No new Covid-19 diagnoses in NZ over past 24 hours, but four 'historic' cases added
4
Simon Bridges comes out swinging after Treasury officials a no-show for Covid-19 committee
5
Struggling tourism industry pushes for one-off public holiday to boost NZ's economy
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Donald Trump says he's taking unproven malaria drug in case he gets Covid-19
00:22

France links 70 new Covid-19 cases to schools one week after reopening

02:11

Warriors CEO calls for NRL's reconsideration after player loan request denied - 'They can't all play front row'
00:42

WHO bows to calls from countries for independent virus probe