Hairdresser accused of 1984 sexual assault on teenage girl in New South Wales

A 76-year-old hairdresser has been accused of sexually assaulting his teenage client more than 35 years ago in Sydney's eastern suburbs.



Detectives investigating 1984 sexual assaults arrested a 76-year-old man yesterday, NSW Police said.



Police allege the man, who is still a hairdresser, sexually assaulted a female client - who was 15 years old at the time - at his Rose Bay salon and at his Double Bay home.



The man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a person aged under 16.

