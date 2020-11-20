TODAY |

Hair dye runs down face of Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani during press conference

Source:  1 NEWS

Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared to have hair dye running down his face during another memorable press conference today.

Giuliani has been widely mocked for the malfunction. Source: Reuters

The former New York Mayor was speaking to media about the 2020 election results in Washington.

Giuliani took questions from reporters and appeared to become increasingly uncomfortable, and wiped away sweat as two distinct trails of dye formed from his hair line and ran down his face.

It's not the first bizarre press conference Giuliani has held.

As the 2020 election was called for Joe Biden earlier this month, Giuliani held a press conference at a landscaping company in Philadelphia. 

Donald Trump had promoted it as being at the luxury Four Seasons hotel. 

The presidential battleground state of Georgia was expected overnight to affirm Joe Biden's victory there after a long recount.

Trump targets vote certification in late bid to block Biden

Trump's campaign, meanwhile, has said they are withdrawing their lawsuit in Michigan as several prominent law firms pull out of the campaign's legal operations.

World
North America
Politics
