Hail storm, strong winds batter bushfire-hit areas of Australia

From one extreme to the next, some of the areas worst hit by bushfires are now at risk of flash flooding and power cuts.

Rainstorms in Victoria have put out many of the fires but giant hailstones from the storms have damaged property.

The summer storm was so intense it shattered roofs, flooded cricket pitches and tore trees out of the ground, The BBC's John Donnison reported.

"Such a freak storm. I was watching television, I went into the bedroom and I just looked out the window and the gum tree which is two-storeys high just disappeared," Melbourne resident Morris Spinetti told the BBC.

It's not the only area to be struck by a shift in wild weather though.

Large hail stones, damaging winds and much-needed heavy rainfall are also likely to hit large swathes of southern NSW, with a severe thunderstorm warning issued for the southwest slopes and nearby regions.

The Bureau of Meteorology this morning said severe thunderstorms were likely from north of Newcastle to the NSW-Victoria border on the coast.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for the southwest slopes, as well as parts of the southern tablelands, central-west slopes and plains, Riverina, lower western and Snowy Mountains regions.

Areas likely to be hit by heavy storms included Wagga Wagga, Albury, West Wyalong, Griffith, Narrandera and bushfire-affected Tumbarumba.

The bureau said the low-pressure system prompting the thunderstorm warning would move east to the Tasman Sea tonight.