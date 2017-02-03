'Haha! Depends on your definition of cordial' - Aussie PM amused at interest in his chat with Trump, but remains coy

Malcolm Turnbull has described the US President as a "very big personality" and admitted their conversation was frank and forthright, after a hostile Donald Trump labelled it his worst call with a world leader so far.

The White House said today that Mr Trump is "unbelievably disappointed" that the Obama administration agreed to a deal with Australia to allow mostly Muslim refugees to be resettled in the US.

Australia's US ambassador Joe Hockey visited the White House to smooth over diplomatic tensions in the wake of Mr Trump's telephone spat with Mr Turnbull over a "dumb" refugee deal.

Mr Hockey, the former federal treasurer, had what US officials described as a "productive meeting" with senior Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus.

"They conveyed the president's deep admiration for the Australian people," a White House spokesman said.

White House Spokesman Sean Spicer suggested Mr Trump will allow the deal to go forward.

He said any refugees who come to the US as part of the deal will go through "extreme vetting".

Mr Trump expressed his anger over the deal in a recent phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.