 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'I had misjudged Ms Grande' - Piers Morgan backtracks on Ariana Grande criticism after Manchester benefit concert raises millions

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Ariana Grande's all-star benefit concert for victims of last month's attack following her show in Manchester, England, has won over a critic in Piers Morgan.

Twenty-two people were killed in a bombing at Grande’s concert in the English city last month.
Source: 1 NEWS

The outspoken former CNN personality and current host of ITV's "Good Morning Britain" had criticised Grande on Twitter following the attack for returning home to the US instead of visiting with victims.

The 23-year-old Grande visited injured fans in the hospital last week before Sunday's One Love Manchester concert. Grande was joined by Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and others at the concert that raised more than NZD$16.8 for a relief fund, according to TMZ.

Morgan tweeted during the concert that he misjudged Grande and apologised. He added, "You're an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

America's Cup LIVE: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

01:07
2
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


3
Sara Zelenak

Fears for Australian woman not seen since London Bridge terror attack

00:30
4
Several of the Blues squad had to hold in tears of laughter after these hilarious name pronunciations.

Watch: Blues boys including SBW get the giggles as players named to take on Lions butchered at announcement

00:16
5
It's believed the 45-year-old gunman was fired from the business in April.

Five dead following workplace shooting in Orlando

00:30
The British sailors were already falling behind after the first gate before disaster appeared to strike.

America's Cup LIVE: Team NZ cruise to two straight wins in semi-final play-offs, BAR on the back foot after mechanical fault

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda's Great Sound.

01:48
The increase in prisoners means previously mothballed cell blocks are having to be renovated and re-opened.

'They are pretty teachable' - inmates gaining skills for the outside thanks to growing prison population

"If we can prevent one person coming back to jail it is going to save the country thousands."

02:08
Local iwi Ngati Tama have been fighting to ensure the integrity of the pristine Golden Bay water source.

Golden Bay's Te Waikoropupu Springs to get highest possible protection for body of water

The springs, a tourist hot spot, are thought to have the clearest water in the world.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

Team NZ’s Peter Burling pays tribute to Bermuda tragedy, after Christchurch woman killed in boat collision

"Our thoughts are with them".


00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ