'I had to guess a few questions' – Meet the 11-year-old who has a higher IQ than Einstein

Source:Associated Press
An 11-year-old boy from Reading has scored 162 in an Intelligent Quotient (IQ) test, British newspaper The Independent reported.
Arnav Sharma, of Indian origin, told The Independent he recently passed the difficult Mensa test with no preparation.
His mark, the maximum possible result you can achieve on the paper puts him in the top one percent of the UK in terms of IQ level.
Arnav hopes his four-year-old brother will follow in his footsteps, when he is old enough to take the test.
