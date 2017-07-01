 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'I had to guess a few questions' – Meet the 11-year-old who has a higher IQ than Einstein

share

Source:

Associated Press

An 11-year-old boy from Reading has scored 162 in an Intelligent Quotient (IQ) test, British newspaper The Independent reported.

Armav Sharma received the maximum possible score when he took the notoriously difficult Mensa test.
Source: Associated Press

Arnav Sharma, of Indian origin, told The Independent he recently passed the difficult Mensa test with no preparation.

His mark, the maximum possible result you can achieve on the paper puts him in the top one percent of the UK in terms of IQ level.

Arnav hopes his four-year-old brother will follow in his footsteps, when he is old enough to take the test.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Queen B is taking home birth to a whole new level.

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed

00:38
2
The former broadcaster says in her younger days drinking was ‘a source of pride’.

Hayley Holt, Green Party candidate, opens up about her relationship with alcohol on TVNZ1's Sunday

04:01
3
Ashleigh Smith collected a special award at Buckingham Palace for her work on mental health and anti-bullying initiatives.

Central Otago teen receives honour from Queen, a chat with Prince Harry about innovative anti-bullying program

00:20
4
Miraculously the man escaped unharmed during the incident in North Carolina.

Graphic warning: The moment woman mows down suspected purse thief with SUV in US parking lot

00:29
5
The fullback was among several All Blacks to turn the Government House lawn into training pitch for children.

Motorists urged to stay off the roads in parts of the South Island as heavy rain sets in

00:31
A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of President Trump with the President of South

'You guys are getting worse' – President Trump tells off press during photo op scuffle at White House

A large contingent of media were jostling to get video and photos of the two leaders.

Queen B is taking home birth to a whole new level.

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed

The couple have reportedly trademarked the twins names.

00:14
Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the plane they were on crashed into a highway in California.

Video: The moment a small plane crashes into a US motorway and bursts into flames

Two people are in critical condition in hospital after the crash.

Back to Basics: How to organise a healthy lunch box for school

This week our columnist Lydia Harvey gives some helpful tips on tackling that daily task parents wish they could avoid - packing the school lunch box.

00:30
One woman and the gunman are dead after a former hospital employee went on a shooting rampage at a New York hospital.

Doctor forced to resign over sexual harassment allegations goes on shooting rampage at US hospital

One woman was killed and seven others shot before the gunman killed himself.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ