Hackers found not to be responsible for Aussie minister liking porn tweet

AAP

Hackers were not responsible for the Twitter account of a senior federal government minister in Australia "liking" an X-rated porn tweet, a federal police investigation has confirmed.

Health Minister Greg Hunt asked the Australian Federal Police to investigate a believed hacking of his Twitter account in December last year after being caught up in the embarrassing online episode.

"The account was not hacked in a criminal sense," AFP commissioner Andrew Colvin told a Senate estimates hearing in Canberra on Wednesday.

Mr Colvin said the AFP approached Twitter for information before coming to the conclusion no crime had been committed.

"I think social media hygiene is an issue that we all need to be very conscious of," Mr Colvin said.

"That is about who has access to your Twitter account, how many people have access, do you know who has access to your Twitter account."

A spokesman for Mr Hunt said the incident was immediately reported at the time for a full investigation.

He said the AFP had been unable to find the source of the like.

