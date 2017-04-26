Hackers allegedly steal $722 million from Japanese cryptocurrency exchange

A Japanese exchange has lost 58 billion yen ($NZ722 million) in cryptocurrency because of hacking, according to Japanese media reports.

File picture Source: istock.com

The Coincheck exchange said on its website today that it had halted sales and withdrawals of the currency, which is called NEM.

It later added that it had restricted dealings in most other cryptocurrencies too.

At a news conference, Coincheck President Koichiro Wada bowed and apologised.

He said the company may seek financial assistance, according to Kyodo News service.

Japanese TV footage showed a small group of customers standing outside the company's Tokyo head office today.

Coincheck, which calls itself the leading Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange in Asia, said it detected the unauthorized access to its system about 3 am Friday.