 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Hacker threatens to release stolen copies of Orange Is The New Black

share

Source:

Associated Press

A hacker claims to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is demanding that the video streaming service pay an unspecified ransom to prevent all the new episodes from being prematurely released online.

Hacker using laptop. Lots of digits on the computer screen.

File picture

Source: istock.com

The hacker, operating under the name The Dark Overlord, has already purportedly uploaded the first episode to an illegal file-sharing service. The Associated Press could not legally confirm the authenticity of that uploaded file.

New episodes of "Orange" are scheduled for official release on June 9.

Netflix said that a small production vendor that works with several major TV studios had suffered a breach. The Los Gatos, California, company described it as an "active situation" that's being investigated by the FBI and other authorities.

Screenshot from Netflix series Orange is the New Black.

In the ransom note, The Dark Overlord claimed to have stolen series from other studios, too, by breaking into a single company. The purported hacker promised to also release those titles unless "modest" ransoms are paid.

Rumours of a massive leak of Hollywood films and TV episodes have been circulating online for months, fed by purported screenshots of the footage and a copy of a proposed deal to delete the stolen material in return for tens of thousands of dollars in electronic currency.

When the AP contacted The Dark Overlord in February, the hacker said the purloined video wouldn't be made publicly available after all, making the far-fetched claim that "no one really (cares) about unreleased movies and TV show episodes."

It's not clear what triggered The Dark Overload's renewed ransom demands.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Jamie-Jerry Taulagi might not have missed much of the game, but this cheap shot is bound to have severe repercussions.

Watch: RED! Disgustingly thuggish act sees Sunwolves sub sent off for deliberate shoulder to head after whistle had blown

00:47
2
Luke 'the Jedi' Jumeau says being offered a UFC contract is the pinnacle of a MMA fighter’s career.

'This is the All Blacks for me' – Meet the Kiwi MMA fighter pumped to finally make his UFC debut in Auckland

02:19
3
The Chinese Government has released a list of people most wanted for corruption.

Four of China's 'most wanted' residing in Auckland

02:37
4
China is calling for calm and restraint, saying tensions on the peninsula have reached a critical point.

'Major, major' conflict with North Korea possible, says Trump

00:29
5
The Sunwolves, Chiefs players and fans saw Lowe looking inside and thought the pass headed there. Luckily, McKenzie knows better.

As it happened: McKenzie's brilliance the difference as Chiefs survive surging second half from Sunwolves in Hamilton

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Celebrity models who planned to attend the Fyre Festival

Celeb-studded 'once in a lifetime' Fyre festival turns out to be a massive flop

The Bahama's festival was cancelled at the last minute after attendees had spent thousands on tickets and travel.

01:00
The Broncos back-rower clearly has plans for the stage when he's done with the NRL.

Carpool Karaoke: Broncos edition - Sam Thaiday leads Brisbane teammates in Celine Dion inspired sing-along

The Broncos back-rower clearly has plans for the stage when he's done with the NRL.

00:40
Tuker Muarry was working an average shift at a takeaway in Kansas City when a man walked in and demanded money.

Watch: US cashier keeps his cool as man robs him at gunpoint

The cashier was working at a takeaway in Kansas City when the armed man confronted him.


Woman's body, 83 found in Whakatane River

Police discovered the body after responding to reports of someone seen in the water around midday yesterday.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ