H&M removes racist sweatshirt ad after celebrity and social media outrage

NBA star LeBron James, rapper Diddy and other artists have responded with outrage to an advertising image by retailer H&M showing a black child in a sweatshirt with the words "Coolest monkey in the jungle."

An online listing from H & M featuring a hoodie with the text "Coolest monkey in the jungle". Source: H & M

The retailer has apologised and removed the image, but not before the ad was widely challenged on social media as being racist and inappropriate.

James posted a refreshed image showing the model wearing a crown. Diddy posted an image with a sweatshirt revised to read "Coolest king in the world."

Singer The Weeknd, who has a clothing line at the retailer, says he was "shocked and embarrassed" by the photo and that he would end his ties with the company.