Gyms, leisure centres close amid new Covid-19 restrictions in Italy

Today gyms and pools in Rome remained empty as new rules imposed by the Italian government came into effect to try to rein in the new outbreak of Covid-19.

A street vendor tries to sell his goods in front of a cafe', in Rome. Source: Associated Press

Italy, the first country in the West to get slammed by the pandemic, took the new measures over the weekend, ordering restaurants and bars closed by 6pm (local time), and shutting down gyms, pools and movie theatres.

The fitness sector has already been heavily impacted during the first wave, said sport centre manager Daniele Ninci, adding "let's keep our fingers crossed".

Meanwhile, Rome residents took to the parks for exercise as they looked for alternatives to gyms.

In addition, the new measures also require high schools to transition to at least 75 per cent distance learning while letting younger students remain in classrooms.