 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Gunmen open fire outside a French mosque, injuring eight

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Eight people have been injured after a shooting in front of a mosque in southern France. 

France French police generic

A police officer in France. (File picture)

Source: istock.com

The Guardian has reported that police are considering the incident a settling of scores, rather than a terror incident. 

Regional newspaper La Provence said the incident in Avignon was suspected to be a dispute between youths. 

It said witnesses saw two gunmen firing shots at 10.30pm (local time), before fleeing the scene. 

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Beautiful' seven-year-old dies after 'tragic event' at Waikato school, shocking community

00:30
2
The All Blacks captain helped pick his side up after the 24-21 defeat in Wellington.

Watch: Behind-closed-doors vision shows Kieran Read consoling All Blacks teammates after gut-wrenching Lions loss

00:36
3
1 NEWS stuck a Go Pro camera to a car and took a spin on the new piece of road.

Watch: Take a drive through Auckland's brand new Waterview Tunnel during peak Monday commute

00:10
4
Three women say they were relentlessly harassed by one fan at the Brisbane event.

Video: 'Is that how you speak to all women' - female boxing fans targeted with disgusting sexist tirade at Pacquiao v Horn blockbuster


5

Cyclist killed in Northland after being hit by truck

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:36
1 NEWS stuck a Go Pro camera to a car and took a spin on the new piece of road.

Watch: Take a drive through Auckland's brand new Waterview Tunnel during peak Monday commute

1 NEWS attached a Go Pro camera to a car and took a spin on the new piece of road.


00:50
During a discussion about New Zealand's drug laws, the PM gave a blunt answer to Jack's direct question.

Watch: 'No I haven't' – Bill English tells Breakfast's Jack Tame he's never smoked marijuana

Mr English said marijuana was criminalised because it was "a drug that does damage".


02:15
Bill English says measures need to be within legal parameters, however.

'People can see what they're taking is dangerous' - legal festival drug testing could be a good idea, says PM Bill English

But he says it's a matter for the police.

01:03
New US Ambassador Scott Brown says Trump is speaking to his people, not the media and politicians.

Watch: 'It's a joke, people need to lighten up a bit' - new US Ambassador to NZ defends Donald Trump's latest tweet

Scott Brown says Trump has "developed a way of communicating with the average American".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ