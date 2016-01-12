Gunmen open fire outside a French mosque, injuring eight

Source:
Eight people have been injured after a shooting in front of a mosque in southern France.
The Guardian has reported that police are considering the incident a settling of scores, rather than a terror incident.
Regional newspaper La Provence said the incident in Avignon was suspected to be a dispute between youths.
It said witnesses saw two gunmen firing shots at 10.30pm (local time), before fleeing the scene.
