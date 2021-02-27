Gunmen abduct 317 girls from school in Nigeria

Gunmen in northern Nigeria abducted 317 girls from a boarding school today, the latest in a series of mass kidnappings of students in the West African nation.

Police and military forces have begun joint operations to rescue the girls after the attack at a secondary school in Jangebe, according to a Zamfara state police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu.

One parent, Nasiru Abdullahi, told The Associated Press that his daughters, aged 10 and 13, were among those missing.

Resident Musa Mustapha said the gunmen also attacked a nearby military camp and checkpoint, preventing soldiers from interfering while the gunmen spent several hours at the school. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.

Footage from the school today showed ransacked bedrooms and empty classrooms in the remote school.

Several large groups of armed men described by the government as bandits operate in Zamfara state, and are known to kidnap for money and for the release of their members from jail.

Nigeria has seen several such attacks and kidnappings over the years, notably a mass abduction in April 2014 by jihadist group Boko Haram of 276 girls from the secondary school in Chibok in Borno state.

More than a hundred of the girls kidnapped in 2014 are still missing.

Today's attack came less than two weeks after gunmen abducted 42 people, including 27 students, from the Government Science College Kagara in Niger State.

The students, teachers and family members are still being held.