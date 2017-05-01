 

Gunman on the run after shooting in Melbourne home kills one, leaves two in hospital

One man is dead and two others are in hospital following a shooting at a home in Melbourne's southeast.

A number of shots were fired at the Keysborough home on last night at about 11.55pm and the men, all believed to be in their 20s, were injured.

Two men were taken to hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries while a man with a chest injury died at the scene.

Neighbours say they were watching TV when they heard four "bang" noises and turned off off the lights and went outside.

"We saw two cars drive off, but we didn't really think anything of it because usually at night there are cars speeding off," the woman told the Nine Network.

"We went back in and then literally two minutes later, we heard the sirens and an ambulance and there were people crying and screaming outside."

It's believed homicide detectives are still on the scene and the gunman is still on the run.

