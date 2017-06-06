Gunman behind deadly Melbourne terror siege had been acquitted of planning Aussie army base attack - was out on parole

A gunman behind a deadly terrorist siege that claimed the life of an innocent apartment clerk in Melbourne had been acquitted of plotting to attack an Australian army base and served time for a violent armed burglary.



Yacqub Khayre, who came to Australia with his grandparents as a refugee from Somalia, shot dead the Chinese-born Australian clerk at the Buckingham Serviced Apartments building in Brighton yesterday and took a female escort hostage before dying in a shootout with police.



The long-time criminal was released on parole six months ago after serving jail time over a violent armed burglary in 2012 and then setting fire to the prison while incarcerated.



His guilty pleas to five charges relating to the 2012 home invasion cut two-and- a-half years off a potential eight year sentence.



The 29-year-old also spent 16 months on remand before being acquitted of the 2009 Holsworthy army barracks terror plot in Sydney.



Khayre was charged alongside Wissam Mahmoud Fattal, Saney Edow Aweys, Nayev el Sayed and Abdirahman Mohamud Ahmed with one count of planning a terrorist act to kill as many people as possible in a mass shooting at the army base to advance the cause of Islam.



After a six month trial, Khayre and Ahmed were cleared by a jury over their alleged roles in the terror plot while Fattal, Aweys and el Sayed were jailed in 2011 for 18 years with a minimum of 13-and-a-half-years.



Court documents reveal the long-time criminal came from Somalia via a Kenyan refugee camp with his grandparents.



Khayre lost his "steadying influence" after his grandfather, a respected leader of the Somali community that was establishing itself in Melbourne, died.

