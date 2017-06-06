 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Gunman behind deadly Melbourne terror siege had been acquitted of planning Aussie army base attack - was out on parole

share

Source:

AAP

A gunman behind a deadly terrorist siege that claimed the life of an innocent apartment clerk in Melbourne had been acquitted of plotting to attack an Australian army base and served time for a violent armed burglary.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack which left one man dead, as well as the attacker, and several others injured in the suburb of Brighton.
Source: 9 NEWS

Yacqub Khayre, who came to Australia with his grandparents as a refugee from Somalia, shot dead the Chinese-born Australian clerk at the Buckingham Serviced Apartments building in Brighton yesterday and took a female escort hostage before dying in a shootout with police.

The long-time criminal was released on parole six months ago after serving jail time over a violent armed burglary in 2012 and then setting fire to the prison while incarcerated.

His guilty pleas to five charges relating to the 2012 home invasion cut two-and- a-half years off a potential eight year sentence.

The 29-year-old also spent 16 months on remand before being acquitted of the 2009 Holsworthy army barracks terror plot in Sydney.

Khayre was charged alongside Wissam Mahmoud Fattal, Saney Edow Aweys, Nayev el Sayed and Abdirahman Mohamud Ahmed with one count of planning a terrorist act to kill as many people as possible in a mass shooting at the army base to advance the cause of Islam.

After a six month trial, Khayre and Ahmed were cleared by a jury over their alleged roles in the terror plot while Fattal, Aweys and el Sayed were jailed in 2011 for 18 years with a minimum of 13-and-a-half-years.

Court documents reveal the long-time criminal came from Somalia via a Kenyan refugee camp with his grandparents.

Khayre lost his "steadying influence" after his grandfather, a respected leader of the Somali community that was establishing itself in Melbourne, died.

He did not complete school, was "seriously" abusing drugs and alcohol and started committing offences, the documents show.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
Sergio Farina got as many people into his restaurant as he could before getting behind the door to ensure no harm would come to them.

Watch: New footage shows heroic waiter rescuing locals, bracing restaurant door shut as crazed London terrorists roam streets

00:38
2
The All Blacks legend showed his players how it's done in a game of touch at Eden Park today, ahead of tomorrow's match with the Lions.

Watch: He's still got it! Tana Umaga gets down and dirty with Blues players during touch rugby match, pulls off nifty short ball

01:05
3
The Lions coach is renowned for a direct and physical style of play - and he's clearly sick of everyone asking about it.

Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with relentless UK press

00:43
4
The passenger said every Muslim has a chance to be radicalised.

Watch: 'Get off my bus or I get the police!' Driver boots Sydney woman to the kerb for launching into anti-Muslim tirade


01:07
5
The Blues coach's spear tackle while playing for the All Blacks against the Lions in 2005 was a hot topic for media today.

Video: SBW shuts down unrelenting British media hounding Tana Umaga over 2005 Lions Tour tackle on Brian O'Driscoll


01:24
Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.

'Let it go!' – why can't Lions rugby fans and the press forget Tana Umaga's 2005 tackle on Brian O'Driscoll?

Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.


00:43
Greenpeace is protesting the Trump administrations' decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Greenpeace activists scale crane near Parliament to protest visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

They have been up there in heavy rain for about an hour.

00:38
Burling said BAR's breakdown was unfortunate, but is happy his side picked up the two valuable wins in Bermuda.

Video: 'These boats are built for that' - Peter Burling confident Team NZ boat won't fail after BAR horror show

Team NZ are confident they will be able to handle the ever changing wind conditions in Bermuda.


00:24
NZ are 2-0 up after a mechanical issue saw BAR limp back to port in the first race, and fail to appear for the second.

Watch: Advantage Team NZ! Ben Ainslie reflects on horror day on the water - 'It's a tough day for the team'

It was another bad day at the office for Ainslie and his crew with NZ up 2-0 in their America's Cup play-off series.

00:30
Team NZ went solo in their second semi-final race as BAR were making fixes to their damaged vessel.

Video: BAR don't even turn up for second America's Cup semi so Team NZ whistles around Bermuda course all alone!

BAR has lost two of their semi-final races to Team NZ, forced to retire after a part in their wing sail snapped.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ