Gunman and young woman dead, 13 others injured in Toronto shooting

The suspected gunman and a young woman are dead after today's shooting in the Toronto neighbourhood known as Greektown.

Toronto Police chief Mark Saunders says in an exchange of gunfire, 15 people were shot, including the suspected gunman.

There are two fatalities - a young lady, and the suspected shooter, he said.

A young girl is in a critical state and the other 13 victims are in hospital but not critical.

Earlier police spokesman Mark Pugash said it was too early to say whether the shooting is terrorism.

John Tulloch said he and his brother had just gotten out of their car on Danforth when he heard about 20 to 30 gunshots.

"We just ran. We saw people starting to run so we just ran," he said.

An army of police, paramedics and other first responders soon descended on the scene, while area residents, some in their pajamas, emerged from their homes to see what was happening.



