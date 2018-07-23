 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

World


Gunman and young woman dead, 13 other victims injured in Toronto shooting

Breaking
share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

The suspected gunman and a young woman are dead after today's shooting in the Toronto neighbourhood known as Greektown.

He says he heard lots of gunshots and reloading and seeing people injured "wasn't fun at all".
Source: Associated Press

Toronto Police chief Mark Saunders says in an exchange of gunfire, 15 people were shot, including the suspected gunman. 

There are two fatalities - a young lady, and the suspected shooter, he said.

A young girl is in a critical state and the other 13 victims are in hospital but not critical. 

Earlier police spokesman Mark Pugash said it was too early to say whether the shooting is terrorism.

Reports say multiple people have been shot in the city with victims spread across many blocks
Source: Twitter: Jeremy Cohn, Global TV

John Tulloch said he and his brother had just gotten out of their car on Danforth when he heard about 20 to 30 gunshots.

"We just ran. We saw people starting to run so we just ran," he said.

An army of police, paramedics and other first responders soon descended on the scene, while area residents, some in their pajamas, emerged from their homes to see what was happening.



Toronto shooting

Video screen grab from police at the scene of Toronto shooting.

Source: Jeremy Cohn @JeremyGlobalTV - Twitter.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:48
1
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

2
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

00:45
3
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

00:16
4
Reports say multiple people have been shot in the city with victims spread across many blocks

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 other victims injured in Toronto shooting

5
The front of an ambulance vehicle.

Student dies at school near Gisborne

Wally Haumaha appointed Deputy Commissioner

Person heading inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment named

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

00:16
Reports say multiple people have been shot in the city with victims spread across many blocks

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 other victims injured in Toronto shooting

A young girl is in hospital in a critical state as well other 13 other victims.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."

00:45
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

Police have also confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash was subsequently reported as being stolen.

The front of an ambulance vehicle.

Student dies at school near Gisborne

Police say they attended Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tokomaru School shortly after 11:30am today.