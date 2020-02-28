TODAY |

Guests evacuated at Orlando Disney World after boat sinks

Source:  Associated Press

A boat filled with guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando had to be evacuated today after it took on water.

Passengers aboard a Jungle Cruise boat stand on seats after the vessel took on water at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Source: Associated Press

No one was hurt, and the passengers aboard the Jungle Cruise boat got off the vessel safely after firefighters from the resort's private government were called to the scene, according to Disney World officials.

The attraction was opened a short time later. Disney officials didn't say how many passengers were on the boat or what caused it to take on water.

Passengers aboard a Jungle Cruise boat stand on seats after the vessel took on water at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Source: Associated Press

A photo posted on Twitter by a passenger showed other passengers standing on seats with water covering the boat's bottom. Another photo showed what looked like a Disney employee standing in knee-deep water on the partially submerged boat.

“Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times!" tweeted Matthew Vince.

The safari-themed boat ride features animatronic animals and wise-cracking boat operators.

