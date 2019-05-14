Guest on Jeremy Kyle show found dead a week after filming

A guest on Jeremy Kyle was found dead a week after being "humiliated and traumatised" after he failed a lie detector test accusing him of cheating on his girlfriend.

Steven Dymond, 62 was "sobbing and distraught" when he returned home to Portsmouth, England after filming the show with his on and off again girlfriend on May 2, his landlady told The Daily Mail.

"Four days later he was dead. I really believe it was the show that tipped him over the edge," she told The Daily Mail.

Source: TVNZ

According to the Daily Mail, ITV halted the broadcast that was scheduled, suspended filming of the show and removed all past episodes from its website.

An ITV spokesman said: "Everyone at ITV and The Jeremy Kyle Show is shocked and saddened at the news of the death of a participant in the show a week after the recording of the episode they featured in and our thoughts are with their family and friends. ITV will not screen the episode in which they featured."

