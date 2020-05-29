TODAY |

Groups of up to six will be allowed to meet across England as Covid-19 lockdown eases

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

From Monday, groups of up to six people will able to meet outside for picnics and barbecues across England.

Your playlist will load after this ad

From Monday, groups of up to six from different households will be able to gather. Source: 1 NEWS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the easing of lockdown measures at the Downing Street daily briefing as the rate of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country continues to decline.

Also from next week, shops and school doors will reopen as the nation takes baby steps towards economic recovery and a return to a new normal.

Mr Johnson revealed that after 10 weeks of lockdown the five tests for easing the nation had finally been met and groups from different households will be able to meet up – as long as it’s outside and providing members of different households continue to stay two metres apart.

"These changes mean friends and family can start to meet their loved ones, perhaps seeing both parents or grandparents at once," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

British PM Boris Johnson says there’ll be no limit on how long people can spend outdoors. Source: Breakfast

But he warned there will be further local outbreaks and the government is prepared to "put on the brakes as required and necessary reimpose measures" and reiterated the easing of the measures is all conditional.

Since yesterday, 377 people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of deaths in the UK to more than 37,800.

In Scotland, from tomorrow groups of up to eight people can meet outside providing they adhere to the social distancing rules.  

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the relaxing of measures which will allow people to resume outdoor work and construction, garden centres and drive-through food outlets will also reopen.

There are no changes for Wales and Northern Ireland.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
Daniel Faitaua
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police investigating report of young student's abduction, assault in Auckland suburb
2
Kiwi fishermen stumped by 'taniwha egg' that washed up on Mangawhai beach
3
Car dealer punches a hole in his own window during tense standoff at Auckland yard
4
Doctor and nurse tie the knot at hospital while battling Covid-19 in London
5
Man's call for help leads to unlikely friendship between strangers
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Israel thwarts major cyber attack on its water systems

German engineers flown to NZ during pandemic 'unsung heroes' of Wellington sewage pipeline repair
00:27

NZ Government has 'deep concerns' as Chinese lawmakers approve Hong Kong national security law
00:41

Three Hong Kong lawmakers ejected from chamber after holding up sarcastic sign, throwing rotten plant