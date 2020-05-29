Groups of up to six will be allowed to meet across England as Covid-19 lockdown eases

From Monday, groups of up to six people will able to meet outside for picnics and barbecues across England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the easing of lockdown measures at the Downing Street daily briefing as the rate of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country continues to decline.

Also from next week, shops and school doors will reopen as the nation takes baby steps towards economic recovery and a return to a new normal.

Mr Johnson revealed that after 10 weeks of lockdown the five tests for easing the nation had finally been met and groups from different households will be able to meet up – as long as it’s outside and providing members of different households continue to stay two metres apart.

"These changes mean friends and family can start to meet their loved ones, perhaps seeing both parents or grandparents at once," he said.

But he warned there will be further local outbreaks and the government is prepared to "put on the brakes as required and necessary reimpose measures" and reiterated the easing of the measures is all conditional.

Since yesterday, 377 people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of deaths in the UK to more than 37,800.

In Scotland, from tomorrow groups of up to eight people can meet outside providing they adhere to the social distancing rules.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the relaxing of measures which will allow people to resume outdoor work and construction, garden centres and drive-through food outlets will also reopen.