Group of orcas ram into yacht off coast of Portugal in scary ordeal for those on board

An English sailor was subject to a “terrifying ordeal” recently when a pod of orca attacked his boat off the coast of Portugal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

David Smith was transporting a boat from France to Gibraltar in October when the incident happened.

"I don't frighten easily and this was terrifying," Smith said in a BBC interview.

The orca rammed into the boat repeatedly for a two-hour period before disappearing.

"I think there were six or seven animals, but it seemed like the juvenile ones — the smaller ones — were most active. They seemed to be going for the rudder. The wheel would just start spinning really fast every time there was an impact."

Smith said he called the coastguard, who assured him they could send a helicopter should the boat be disabled.

There has been a spate of similar incidents off the coast of Portugal and Spain over the last six months involving orca.

Experts say if you find yourself in a similar situation it’s best to cut the motor, drop any sails and be as uninteresting as possible.