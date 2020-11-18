TODAY |

Group of orcas ram into yacht off coast of Portugal in scary ordeal for those on board

Source:  1 NEWS

An English sailor was subject to a “terrifying ordeal” recently when a pod of orca attacked his boat off the coast of Portugal.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The skipper was afraid the boat would sink, but the mammals left the area after about two hours. Source: 1 NEWS

David Smith was transporting a boat from France to Gibraltar in October when the incident happened.

"I don't frighten easily and this was terrifying," Smith said in a BBC interview.

The orca rammed into the boat repeatedly for a two-hour period before disappearing.

"I think there were six or seven animals, but it seemed like the juvenile ones — the smaller ones — were most active. They seemed to be going for the rudder. The wheel would just start spinning really fast every time there was an impact."

Smith said he called the coastguard, who assured him they could send a helicopter should the boat be disabled.

There has been a spate of similar incidents off the coast of Portugal and Spain over the last six months involving orca.

Experts say if you find yourself in a similar situation it’s best to cut the motor, drop any sails and be as uninteresting as possible.


World
Animals
UK and Europe
Sailing
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:52
Celebrity chef Pete Evans dumped by sponsors after posting neo-Nazi symbol on social media
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp.
3
SpaceX astronauts get jaw-dropping view of New Zealand from 400km above
4
Jacinda Ardern makes 'plea to Kiwis' to take up horticulture jobs at home
5
Hunter discovers cluster of incredibly rare kākābeak trees in Hawke's Bay
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Trump fires cybersecurity agency head who vouched for reliability of 2020 election
01:44

Violent scenes as pro-democracy protestors clash with royalists in Thailand

Trump's reelection campaign powered by app that monitored movements of his millions of supporters

Dubai jetman Vincent Reffet dies in training accident