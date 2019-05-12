TODAY |

Group of 28 to remain on Scientology ship quarantined after measles scare

Associated Press
Authorities in Curacao say that 17 crew members and 11 passengers must stay aboard a ship owned by the Church of Scientology that was quarantined at the Dutch Caribbean island following a confirmed case of measles.

Dr Izzy Gerstenbluth said today that the group is required to stay on the 440-feet Freewinds ship until May 13 because they are still at risk of contracting measles after a female crew member was diagnosed with the disease.

He said the remaining crew members and passengers, which totalled more than 300, are free to leave the ship that has been quarantined in Curacao for a week and are not a threat to anyone.

Church officials have not returned messages for comment.

The ship was previously quarantined in St Lucia.

The Freewinds cruise ship is docked in the port of Willemstad, Curacao Saturday, May 4, 2019. Authorities in Curacao on Saturday boarded the ship that arrived in the Dutch Caribbean island under quarantine, to start vaccinating people to prevent a measles outbreak. Health officials said only those who already have been vaccinated or have previously had measles will be free to leave the 440-foot (134-meter) ship Freewinds. (AP Photo/Dick Drayer)
The Freewinds cruise ship is docked in the port of Willemstad, Curacao. Source: Associated Press
