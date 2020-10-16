Group of 17 Kiwis detained in Melbourne and turned back on first day of trans-Tasman travel bubble

The one-way trans-Tasman travel bubble with New Zealand ran into problems on its first day as a group of 17 Kiwi travellers to Sydney got on a flight to Melbourne yesterday.

Baggage claim at airport Source: istock.com

It had been reported yesterday more than a dozen passengers originally from New Zealand had been detained after arriving in Melbourne from Sydney.

Under the trans-Tasman bubble arrangement passengers do not have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

But, Victoria is not part of the bubble and the travellers were detained and turned back.

The state reported just two new coronavirus cases yesterday, and no deaths.

Melbourne's 14-day rolling average now sits at 8.7 cases, with 17 mystery cases in the past fortnight, while regional Victoria's average remains at 0.6.

Of yesterday's new cases, one lives in the Dandenong local government area and is linked to a known outbreak, while the other relates to a patient at the Royal Children's Hospital.

Daniel Andrews, premier thanked people of Kilmore, Shepparton and neighbouring towns for getting tested in large numbers.

A truck driver, who was infected in the Chadstone Shopping Centre outbreak, previously had admitted visiting Benalla and Kilmore on September 29-30, then later disclosed he visited Shepparton.

Victorian businesses are now pleading for relief following the premier's indications that the next easing of Covid-19 restrictions would be more "in the social space".

Melbourne residents are expecting restrictions to be eased tomorrow but it is unclear exactly how much freedom will be regained.

Under the government's roadmap out of restrictions, stage three was set to begin in Melbourne on October 26 and would have seen the 5km limit scrapped, the retail and hospitality industries reopened, public gatherings of up to 10 allowed outside and "household bubbles" of five indoors.

The step was moved forward to October 19 but an outbreak at a butcher at Chadstone Shopping Centre meant the city wouldn't meet its case targets in time.

"It is fair to say that if these numbers continue, then we are very well placed to be broadly in alignment with our foreshadowed stage three," Andrews said yesterday.