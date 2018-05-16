 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Groundbreaking US writer Tom Wolfe dies, aged 88

share

Source:

Associated Press

Tom Wolfe, the white-suited wizard of "New Journalism" who exuberantly chronicled American culture from the Merry Pranksters through the space race before turning his satiric wit to such novels as "The Bonfire of the Vanities" and "A Man in Full," has died. He was 88.

Author and journalist Tom Wolfe in 2016.

Author and journalist Tom Wolfe in 2016.

Source: Associated Press

Wolfe's literary agent, Lynn Nesbit, told The Associated Press that he died of an infection Monday in a New York City hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

An acolyte of French novelist Emile Zola and other authors of "realistic" fiction, the stylishly-attired Wolfe was an American maverick who insisted that the only way to tell a great story was to go out and report it.

Along with Gay Talese, Truman Capote and Nora Ephron, he helped demonstrate that journalism could offer the kinds of literary pleasure found in books.

His hyperbolic, stylized writing work was a gleeful fusillade of exclamation points, italics and improbable words.

An ingenious phrase maker, he helped brand such expressions as "radical chic" for rich liberals' fascination with revolutionaries; and the "Me" generation, defining the self-absorbed baby boomers of the 1970s.

"He was an incredible writer," Talese told the AP on Tuesday. "And you couldn't imitate him. When people tried it was a disaster. They should have gotten a job at a butcher's shop."

Wolfe was both a literary upstart, sneering at the perceived stuffiness of the publishing establishment, and an old-school gentleman who went to the best schools and encouraged Michael Lewis and other younger writers. When attending promotional luncheons with fellow authors, he would make a point of reading their latest work.

"What I hope people know about him is that he was a sweet and generous man," Lewis, known for such books as "Moneyball" and "The Big Short," told the AP in an email Tuesday.

"Not just a great writer but a great soul. He didn't just help me to become a writer. He did it with pleasure."

Wolfe scorned the reluctance of American writers to confront social issues and warned that self-absorption and master's programs would kill the novel.

"So the doors close and the walls go up!" he wrote in his 1989 literary manifesto, "Stalking the Billion-Footed Beast."

He was astonished that no author of his generation had written a sweeping, 19th century style novel about contemporary New York City, and ended up writing one himself, "The Bonfire of the Vanities."

His work broke countless rules but was grounded in old-school journalism, in an obsessive attention to detail that began with his first reporting job and endured for decades.

"Nothing fuels the imagination more than real facts do," Wolfe told the AP in 1999. "As the saying goes, 'You can't make this stuff up.'"

Wolfe's interests were vast, but his narratives had a common theme. Whether sending up the New York art world or hanging out with acid heads, Wolfe inevitably presented man as a status-seeking animal, concerned above all about the opinion of one's peers.

Wolfe himself dressed for company - his trademark a pale three-piece suit, impossibly high shirt collar, two-tone shoes and a silk tie. And he acknowledged that he cared - very much - about his reputation.

"My contention is that status is on everybody's mind all of the time, whether they're conscious of it or not."

Related

North America

Arts and Culture

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals the true extent of her debilitating liver condition

00:38
2
The Deputy Prime Minister aimed his wit at the opposition during an engaging Question Time in Parliament.

Most watched video: 'That's not a very good question!' Winston Peters' wisecrack at National leaves Paula Bennett unimpressed

3
Police road block in West Auckland during armed callout.

Person cooperating with police after West Auckland armed police callout

02:00
4
Residents are being warned to prepare for an evacuation at any moment.

Eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano imminent after warning level raised to red

5

Man dies at Christchurch swimming pool

26:18
The controversial religious leader died today after a battle with cancer.

Watch the first and only TV interview with Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian, where he revealed inner-workings of secretive religious sect

The controversial religious leader died today after a battle with cancer. He spoke with Sunday's Janet McIntyre in this 2007 piece.


01:58
The controversial religious leader died from cancer on May 15, 2018.

Hopeful Christian, founder of West Coast religious sect Gloriavale, dies

Hopeful Christian, previously known as Neville Cooper, founded Gloriavale in 1969.

00:44
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Most watched: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his cows are taken for slaughter, amid Mycoplasma bovis

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to the works in Christchurch as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.


Police have taken civil proceedings against the Head Hunters gang in Christchurch.

Head Hunter gang member allegedly involved in 'unprovoked, malicious assault' on motorists while on Johnny Danger memorial ride in Auckland

A man was punched unconscious by a Head Hunter gang member after a minor crash during the ride.

01:52
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A patchwork of rain and shine throughout the country today

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 