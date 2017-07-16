 

Gross! Disgusting New York apartment found crawling with cockroaches after neighbours complain of stench

Source:

1 NEWS

Warning - the following story may make your stomach turn. 

A building supervisor in Manhattan has filmed the clean-up of a disgusting apartment in his block. 

A Manhattan building supervisor filmed a garbage-filled apartment that's full of cockroaches after evicting a tenant.
Source: Martin Fernandez/ Youtube

The video shows Martin Fernandez and a colleague in full body protection suits with gloves sifting through piles of trash. 

The walls are crawling with cockroaches which Fernandez explains "have made the cupboards their home" and the former tenant's deceased cat is found under a mattress.

Neighbours had reportedly been complaining about the smell coming from the apartment for months. 

According to the Daily Mail, Fernandez says the tenant was clean and tidy when he moved in but "just gave up on life."

