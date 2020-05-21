Grim milestone: Brazil, South America's Covid-19 epicentre, records highest death toll in single day

Brazil has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 deaths in one day.
In a single day, the South American country has lost 1000 lives.
It now has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.
Brazil has now had over 18,000 deaths to date and still has over 275,000 current cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.
As the country’s numbers are yet to peak, it's feared current case numbers are just the tip of the iceberg.
The death toll comes as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has followed in the footsteps of US president Donald Trump and defended the use of hydroxychloroquine, the unproven malaria drug Mr Trump claims to be using to keep Covid-19 at bay.