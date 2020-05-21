Grim milestone: Brazil, South America's Covid-19 epicentre, records highest death toll in single day

Brazil has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 deaths in one day.

In a single day, the South American country has lost 1000 lives.

It now has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

Brazil has now had over 18,000 deaths to date and still has over 275,000 current cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As the country’s numbers are yet to peak, it's feared current case numbers are just the tip of the iceberg.