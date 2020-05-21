TODAY |

Grim milestone: Brazil, South America's Covid-19 epicentre, records highest death toll in single day

Source:  1 NEWS

Brazil has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 deaths in one day.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It now has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. Source: 1 NEWS

In a single day, the South American country has lost 1000 lives. 

It now has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

Brazil has now had over 18,000 deaths to date and still has over 275,000 current cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

READ MORE
As Brazil suffers one of largest Covid-19 outbreaks in the world, virus reaches Amazon tribes

As the country’s numbers are yet to peak, it's feared current case numbers are just the tip of the iceberg.

The death toll comes as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has followed in the footsteps of US president Donald Trump and defended the use of hydroxychloroquine, the unproven malaria drug Mr Trump claims to be using to keep Covid-19 at bay.

World
Central and South America
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:58
'Change can be positive'- Career guru shares sage advice for coping after redundancies
2
Boatie whacked with $1,300 fine after freeing whale from net on Gold Coast
3
Could a free-money-for-all scheme catch on in New Zealand?
4
Hamilton man surprises wife at lunch with news of $10.3 million Lotto win
5
ANZ slashes fixed home loan rates to 'well beyond historic lows'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US birth rates fall, and COVID-19 could drive them down more

Witnesses sought to fatal NSW dog attack that killed 91-year-old woman
02:01

Tourists still barred from Cape Reinga despite drop to Alert Level 2

Covid-19 will stop All Blacks taking European deals, says Dane Coles