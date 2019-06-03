Grieving community prays for Virginia Beach shooting victims

A grieving community came together to pray, following a mass shooting in which 12 people were killed in a Virginia Beach municipal building.
The prayer service included a slow and solemn reading of each victim's name and a moment of silence.
About 100 people attended the service at Bridge Church in Virginia Beach.
Lead pastor Archie Callahan urged members of the crowd to lean on each other and help the victims and their families.
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax attended the service and said the victims were "wonderful people who didn't deserve what happened to them."