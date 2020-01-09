Grief and tears flow for crew killed in Ukrainian airline crash in Iran

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) staff paid tribute to their colleagues who died when one of the airline's planes crashed in Iran.

They held a vigil in Kyiv's Boryspil Airport for the nine crew members killed in the crash, along with 167 other passengers.

The plane went down during a takeoff attempt from Tehran airport yesterday.

It happened just hours after Iran carried out missile attacks on Iraqi bases housing US soldiers, but Iranian officials said they suspected a mechanical issue brought down the 3½-year-old Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Over 60 of the passengers were Canadian.

The Tehran to Toronto route via Kyiv is an affordable route for Iranian Canadians and international students. There are no direct flights.

Payman Paseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, Alberta, said about 27 people from Edmonton, a family of four that he knew, were on the flight.

Two professors from the University of Alberta, Pedram Mousavibafrooei and Mojgan Daneshmand, and their daughters Daria and Dorina died.

He said he often would go to the gym with the father and described him as a nice guy who often visited his former restaurant with his family.

“It's just terrible,” Paseyan said.

He said most of victims were visiting family in Iran over the holidays.

He said many were dual citizens and many were international students. “One of the reasons why you take that flight is you wouldn't want to take a flight that has a connection in the United States because international students can't do that," he said.

Paseyan said members of the Iranian-Canadian community learned of the crash while being glued to the news after the missile attacks in Iraq.