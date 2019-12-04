TODAY |

Greta Thunberg's parents went green to 'save' their daughter

Source:  Associated Press

The parents of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg made changes in their lives to “save” their daughter, not the world.

Greta Thunberg Source: Associated Press

The teenager's father, Svante Thunberg, told the BBC today that his 16-year-old daughter experienced depression for three or four years before going on school environment strikes.

He described how the young climate activist “fell ill” and stopped eating and talking to others.

2019 in review: Greta Thunberg and Kiwis kids hitting the streets highlight a year in climate

To help her recover, he and his wife – Swedish opera singer Malena Ernman – made significant changes in their lives to become more environmentally friendly.

Svante Thunberg went vegan and Ernman stopped flying, which “changed her whole career”, he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The young climate activist made landfall in Lisbon, heading for the event in Madrid. Source: Breakfast

“To be honest, she didn't do it save the climate. She did it to save her child because she saw how much it meant to her, and then, when she did that, she saw how much she grew from that, how much energy she got from it,” Thunberg said.

The father added that initially he did not support his daughter’s activism.

“We thought it was a bad idea, just the idea of your own daughter sort of putting herself at the very front line of such a huge question like climate change,” he said. “You wouldn't want that as a parent.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The teen climate activist inspired a global environmental movement. Source: 1 NEWS

His comments came during a special edition of the BBC Radio 4 Today programme guest-edited by the young climate campaigner.

The BBC was heavily criticised for flying their presenter to Sweden to interview the teenager and her father, saying they “did not have time for other means of transport”.

The programme also included interviews with outgoing Bank of England chief Mark Carney, who said the financial sector is responding too slowly to the climate crisis, and environment filmmaker David Attenborough.

World
Climate Change
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Neighbours say family had normal day before two people found dead, child critically injured at Auckland property
2
Full list of Kiwis who received New Year Honours
3
Steven Adams' ridiculous save sets up teammate as OKC earn last-gasp win over Raptors
4
Two men wanted after allegedly following couple out of Dunedin fast-food restaurant before knocking man unconscious
5
'I couldn't do it without Tash' - Sir Steve Hansen hails wife after being recognised in New Year Honours
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:47

Tonga preparing as tropical cyclone Sarai approaches
02:14

Sydney NYE celebrations still going ahead despite total fire ban for wider region

Five of New Zealand's 10 hottest days came in the last decade, NIWA says
00:18

Samoa's govt warns of psychological toll from measles epidemic