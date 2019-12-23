TODAY |

Greta Thunberg weighs in on Australian bushfire crisis as PM denies climate change connection

Source:  AAP

Scott Morrison has defended his government's response to the bushfire crisis and says "reckless" moves like ending coal exports and setting a stricter emissions target will have no "meaningful impact" on the global climate.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Australian PM responded to ongoing criticism over the nation’s bushfires crisis. Source: Nine

The Prime Minister has faced criticism over his government's climate change policies during a devastating bushfire season.

In an op-ed in The Daily Telegraph, he conceded there was need for "real action on climate change" across all levels.

"There is no disagreement and there has not been any denial of this critical factor, either by the federal government or any state or territory government," Mr Morrison wrote.

"But to suggest that increasing Australia's climate targets would have prevented these fires or extreme weather events, in Australia or anywhere else, is simply false."

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 3000 emergency personnel are battling wildfires in NSW. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Morrison pushed back against more stringent action, including calls to end coal exports and set an emissions target.

"We won't embrace reckless targets and abandon our traditional industries that would risk Australian jobs while having no meaningful impact on the global climate," he said.

The Prime Minister took to breakfast television today - days after returning early from a controversial family holiday to Hawaii - to defend his judgement and the government's climate change policies.

He was asked on Nine's Today Show if he was "embarrassed" at how Australia, and his leadership, was being seen globally.

"People from outside Australia will make whatever comments they want," Mr Morrison said.

"I'll set Australia's policies consistent with what I took to the last election and what I believe and my government believes is Australia's national interest."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 16-year-old climate change activist is the youngest ever recipient. Source: BBC

Asked on Seven's Sunrise if he thought the community's feelings on climate change had changed since the election.

"The plans that we have are as important now as they were then. We will beat our Kyoto targets ... we will meet out Paris targets and I intend to beat those as well," the Prime Minister said.

"I made a promise to the Australian people to take action on climate change and I am."

The Australian bushfire emergency gained the attention of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

"Not even catastrophes like these seem to bring any political action. How is this possible?" tweeted the 16-year-old, recently named Time's Person of the Year for 2019.

"Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires.


"That's what has to change. Now."

World
Australia
Natural Disasters
Climate Change
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman dies at Onehunga cemetery; police believe she was run over by her own vehicle
2
Missing Wellington teenager found dead
3
Seventeenth person dies following Whakaari/White Island eruption
4
Six-year-old discovers letter from Chinese forced labourer in UK grocery chain's Christmas card
5
Sonny Bill Williams enters fray with China, denouncing treatment of Muslim minority group
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:15

Heat star Chris Lynn falls just short of bringing up 35-ball century
00:17

'Poor old Skippy was a bit hot today' - Kangaroo cools off in backyard pool in fire-stricken NSW

Boeing capsule returns after aborted space station mission - astronauts' presents undelivered

Banksy takes politically charged 'bullet hole' nativity scene to Bethlehem