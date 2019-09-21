Greta Thunberg joins climate strike in Denver

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says young people must be prepared to keep striking to call for action on climate change — but she's encouraged by those joining the movement.

Thunberg spoke today in Denver, where she said she was overwhelmed by a crowd of several thousand people at a climate strike rally.

She said those supporting the cause represent "real hope."

In contrast, she again scolded leaders for not doing enough and ignoring science.

Echoing a line from speech at the United Nations last month, she asked several times of leaders, "How dare they?" Some in the Denver crowd repeated the line.