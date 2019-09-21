Greta Thunberg joins climate strike in Denver

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says young people must be prepared to keep striking to call for action on climate change — but she's encouraged by those joining the movement.
Thunberg spoke today in Denver, where she said she was overwhelmed by a crowd of several thousand people at a climate strike rally.
She said those supporting the cause represent "real hope."
In contrast, she again scolded leaders for not doing enough and ignoring science.
Echoing a line from speech at the United Nations last month, she asked several times of leaders, "How dare they?" Some in the Denver crowd repeated the line.
Thunberg took the stage for less than 10 minutes toward the end of an event that highlighted young activists.