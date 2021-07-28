TODAY |

Greta Thunberg gets Covid jab, slams 'unequal' distribution

Source:  AAP

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg gets first shot of Covid vaccine. Source: Twitter: Greta Thunberg

"I am extremely grateful and privileged to be able to live in a part of the world where I can already get vaccinated," the 18-year-old wrote on Twitter and posted a picture with a plaster on her left arm.

Thunberg also criticised the vaccine distribution around the world, calling it "extremely unequal".

According to the New York Times, 84 per cent of the jabs so far have been administered in high and upper-middle-income countries while 0.3 per cent of doses have been administered in low-income countries, she wrote.

Thunberg added that "no one is safe until everyone is safe" and asked people to not hesitate when offered a vaccine.

"It saves lives," she wrote.

In Sweden, about 77 per cent of all adults have received at least one vaccination dose so far and almost half of the adults have already received their second dose.

