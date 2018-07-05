 

Greenpeace crash drone and toy plane into French nuclear plant

Associated Press

Greenpeace activists say they have crashed two remote-controlled aircraft — a drone and a tiny radio-controlled plane — into a French nuclear plant to highlight the lack of security around the facility.

Drone resembling Superman flies over the nuclear power plant of Le Bugey.

Source: Associated Press

The drone, which was decorated like a miniature Superman, slammed into the tower in Bugey, 30 kilometres from the eastern city of Lyon, according to a Greenpeace video Tuesday.

A short time later, the group released a video showing a small remote-controlled plane heading to a crash at the same wall.

The environmental group says the aircraft were harmless but showed the lax nuclear security in France, which uses atomic power for about 75 per cent of its energy needs.

Last week 19 Greenpeace activists were handed suspended sentences for breaking into another nuclear plant in November 2017.

