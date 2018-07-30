Great white sharks and orca battle for territory off South African coastline

In the waters off South Africa, a struggle for power is raging between two apex predators - orcas and great white sharks.
Great white sharks began washing ashore soon after two male orcas moved into the fishing town of Gaansbaai, a popular tourist destination in Overberg District Municipality, in the Western Cape, Nine News reports.
"We think possibly what they're doing is taking a pectoral fin of the white shark in each mouth and swimming," marine biologist Dr Alison Towner said.
"And then they’re opening up the shark and extracting its liver that way and what’s incredible is the surgical precision that they do this with."
Dr Towner and her colleagues are currently investigating the "complex dynamic factors" which are leading the pair of orcas to encroach on a coastline typically inhabited by great whites.
Gaansbai is typically a hotspot for tourists wishing to cage dive with the predators but they have since fled, leaving only blue sharks in the area.
The winner may come as something of a surprise, reports Channel 9.
Source: Nine
The deadly Northern California wildfire that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes slowed down today after days of explosive growth, giving officials hope even as they announced the discovery of a sixth fatality.
Keswick, a mountain town of about 450 people, was reduced to an ashy moonscape of blackened trees and smoldering rubble.
Up to 90 wildfires have razed a million acres of land in 14 states, and the human cost is growing.
Source: BBC
The San Bernardino County Fire Department was called in to tamp down smoking piles of debris that were scattered around the town amid downed electricity lines.
"What we're seeing here is an incomplete burn situation," Capt. Doug Miles said as his crew used picks, shovels and rakes to open up piles that just days ago were family homes.
The flames laid waste to about 25 blocks, and the "mop up" work was likely to take days.
He said his crew would be looking for anything salvageable, but there was little left standing.
The fatalities included two firefighters and a woman and her two great-grandchildren.
"My babies are dead," Sherry Bledsoe said through tears after she and family members met Sunday with sheriff's deputies.
Her two children, 5-year-old James Roberts and 4-year-old Emily Roberts, were stranded with their great-grandmother, Melody Bledsoe, 70, when flames swept through the family's rural property Friday on the outskirts of Redding.
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.
Source: 1 NEWS
The sixth victim, who was not identified, did not evacuate despite receiving an evacuation warning, Bosenko said.
It is the largest fire burning in California, threatening more than 5,000 structures. The flames were just 5 percent contained, though Gouvea said he expected that number to climb.
"We're here till the end, and we will get to an end, and we will bring some peace to this chaos," he said.
Fire tornadoes are spreading 14 separate blazes.
Source: US ABC
"We're feeling a lot more optimistic today as we're starting to gain some ground rather than being in a defensive mode on this fire all the time," said Bret Gouvea, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's incident commander on the blaze around Redding, a city about 370 kilometers north of San Francisco.
Gouvea spoke at a news conference with fire and law enforcement officials. Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said authorities found a sixth victim of the blaze at a home that was consumed by flames, though he declined to say where.
The victim's identity was not released.
The sheriff's department is also investigating seven missing persons reports, Bosenko said.
Redding police have an additional 11 reports of missing people, though many of them may simply not have checked in with friends or family, said Redding police Sgt. Todd Cogle.
The so-called Carr Fire that affected Redding — a city of about 92,000 people — was ignited by a vehicle problem on Tuesday about 16 kilometers west of the city.
On Friday, it swept through the historic Gold Rush town of Shasta and nearby Keswick fueled by gusty winds and dry vegetation.
It then jumped the Sacramento River and took out subdivisions on the western edge of Redding.
The latest tally showed at least 517 structures destroyed and another 135 damaged, with the fire having consumed 360 square kilometers.
A count by The Associated Press found at least 300 of those structures were homes.
After days of fortifying the areas around Redding, fire crews were increasingly confident that the city would escape further damage.
The fire had not grown inside the city limits since Sunday, Gouvea said.
Some of the 38,000 people forced to evacuate said they were frustrated because they didn't know whether their homes were standing or were destroyed.
Authorities had not reopened any evacuated neighborhoods where fires raged due to safety and ongoing investigations and urged people to be patient, saying they would soon let residents back.
Fed up, today Tim Bollman hiked 6 kilometers on trails up steep terrain to check on the Redding home he built for his wife and two sons 13 years ago. He found rubble.
"There's not even anything to pick up," he said. "It's completely gone."
He took hundreds of photos, recorded video and texted his wife.
"It's the craziest frickin' thing you have ever seen," he said, his eyes filled with tears. But then he composed himself.
"It is what it is," he sighed, and then hiked off.
Keswick, a mountain town of about 450 people, was reduced to an ashy moonscape of blackened trees and smoldering rubble.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department was called in to tamp down smoking piles of debris that were scattered around the town amid downed electricity lines.
"What we're seeing here is an incomplete burn situation," Capt. Doug Miles said as his crew used picks, shovels and rakes to open up piles that just days ago were family homes.
The flames laid waste to about 25 blocks, and the "mop up" work was likely to take days.
He said his crew would be looking for anything salvageable, but there was little left standing.
The fatalities included two firefighters and a woman and her two great-grandchildren.
"My babies are dead," Sherry Bledsoe said through tears after she and family members met Sunday with sheriff's deputies.
Her two children, 5-year-old James Roberts and 4-year-old Emily Roberts, were stranded with their great-grandmother, Melody Bledsoe, 70, when flames swept through the family's rural property Friday on the outskirts of Redding.
The sixth victim, who was not identified, did not evacuate despite receiving an evacuation warning, Bosenko said.
It is the largest fire burning in California, threatening more than 5,000 structures. The flames were just 5 percent contained, though Gouvea said he expected that number to climb.
"We're here till the end, and we will get to an end, and we will bring some peace to this chaos," he said.
The firefighters killed in the blaze included Don Ray Smith, 81, of Pollock Pines, a bulldozer operator who was helping clear vegetation in the path of the wildfire.
Redding Fire Inspector Jeremy Stoke was also killed, but details of his death were not released.
The fire around Redding was among 17 significant blazes in the state on Sunday that had forced roughly 50,000 people from their homes, said Lynne Tolmachoff, a Cal Fire spokeswoman.
About 12,000 firefighters were battling the fires, she said.
"We are well ahead of the fire activity we saw last year," she said. "This is just July, so we're not even into the worst part of fire season."
About 160 kilometers southwest of Redding, one of two blazes that started in Mendocino County forced the evacuation of Lakeport, a city of about 5,000 people, after destroying four homes. More than 4,500 buildings were under threat, officials said.
The two fires had blackened 101 square kilometers and were each 5 per cent contained.
Authorities also issued evacuation orders in Napa County, famous for its wine, when a fire destroyed eight structures.
The blaze had blackened 150 acres, but was 50 per cent contained on Sunday.
Big fires continued to burn outside Yosemite National Park and in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles near Palm Springs.
Those blazes had burned nearly 260 square kilometers.
Yosemite Valley remained closed to visitors and will not reopen until Friday.
apt. Scott Fisher, with the San Bernardino County Fire Department, surveys a wildfire-damaged neighborhood, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Keswick, Calif.
Source: Associated Press
Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi, who became an international symbol of resistance to Israeli occupation after slapping two soldiers, walked out of an Israeli prison today and told throngs of journalists and well-wishers that she now wants to study law to defend her people.
The curly haired 17-year-old said that "resistance continues until the occupation is removed," but refrained from saying she would slap soldiers again.
The teen, who is on probation, said her eight months in prison were tough and helped her appreciate life.
At an outdoor news conference near her family home, she spoke against the backdrop of a large model of a slingshot that was "loaded" with a pencil rather than a stone, apparently to highlight education as one of the possible Palestinian tactics.
Underlying her case are clashing narratives about Israel's half-century rule over the Palestinians, the extent of permissible Palestinian resistance to it and the battle for global public opinion.
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.
Source: 1 NEWS
Tamimi's supporters see a brave girl who struck two armed soldiers in frustration after having just learned that Israeli troops seriously wounded a 15-year-old cousin, shooting him in the head from close range with a rubber bullet during nearby stone-throwing clashes.
In Israel, she is seen by many either as a provocateur, an irritation or a threat to the military's deterrence policy — even as a "terrorist."
Israel has treated her actions as a criminal offense, indicting her on charges of assault and incitement.
In liberal circles, the hard-charging prosecution of Tamimi was criticized as a public relations disaster because it turned her into an international icon.
Her release comes at a time when Palestinian hopes for an independent state appear dimmer than ever.
Israeli-Palestinian talks on setting up a state in lands captured by Israel in 1967 — the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem — have been deadlocked since hard-line Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to power in 2009.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas suspended contacts with the US after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December in what Palestinians denounced as a display of blatant pro-Israel bias.
President Abbas, meanwhile, has stepped up financial pressure on Gaza, controlled since 2007 by his bitter domestic rival, the Islamic militant Hamas.
Many Palestinians are disillusioned by their leaders in both political camps and feel exhausted after years of conflict with Israel.
Alternatives have arisen, including calling for a single state for both peoples between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean, but haven't gained a mass following.
In this context, the idea of so-called popular resistance — regular demonstrations, including stone-throwing by unarmed protesters — has only caught on in a few West Bank villages, including Nabi Saleh, home to the extended Tamimi clan.
Since 2009, residents of Nabi Salah have staged regular anti-occupation protests that often ended with stone-throwing clashes.
Ahed has participated in such marches from a young age and has had several highly publicized run-ins with soldiers.
One photo shows the then 12-year-old raising a clenched fist toward a soldier towering over her.
In a sign of her popularity, a pair of Italian artists painted a large mural of her on Israel's West Bank separation barrier ahead of her release.
Israeli police said they were caught in the act along with another Palestinian and arrested for vandalism.
Today, Israel cancelled the visas of the two Italians and ordered them to leave the country within three days, police said.
Ahed and her mother Nariman — also arrested in December in connection with the same incident — were released this morning from a prison in northern Israel.
They were driven by bus to the West Bank and were given a hero's welcome in Nabi Saleh.
"The resistance continues until the occupation is removed," Ahed said upon her return.
"All the female prisoners are steadfast. I salute everyone who supported me and my case."
Ahed became a symbol of resistance for Palestinians after a clip of the incident went viral.
Source: BBC