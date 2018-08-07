Great white shark leaps at researcher with teeth bared off US coast

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
An actor, who left a Good Samaritan with one ear dangling from his head in an unprovoked attack, is prepared to do the time for his crime, a South Australian court has heard.
Bruce Roland Carter faced the District Court today over the attack in 2017, which happened when he was taking an "amazing cocktail of drugs", defence counsel Mike Norman said.
Prosecutor Jacqueline Fong told the court Carter's attack involved him punching his victim, knocking him to the ground and biting both his ears, with one almost severed.
"He viciously assaulted a good Samaritan who came to help him when his vehicle became bogged," she said.
Ms Fong said Carter, who is best known for his 2015 appearance in the feature film Last Cab to Darwin and for a role in the television series remake of Picnic at Hanging Rock, had a history of violence and last year's incident involved an escalation in his offending.
She said the victim used "all his energy and might to run for his life" and, as well as the damage to his ears, suffered scratches and bruising all over his body.
The attack had a profound impact on him, the prosecutor said, with his mother seeing him with "one ear dangling from his face".
Mr Norman said Carter's remorse was "very, very real" and was evident during a recent Aboriginal sentencing hearing.
"He clearly listened, he clearly took great note of the harm he has caused," he said.
In a period before the incident, Carter had been involved in a road accident and was still fighting for compensation.
"He hit the grog big time," Mr Norman said. "He hit an amazing cocktail of drugs.....anything he could get his hands on."
Judge Simon Stretton said the unprovoked nature of Carter's attack was consistent with methamphetamine abuse and, in this case, his drug taking had "wrecked two lives".
Mr Norman said the 36-year-old, who was also a talented painter and musician, was destined to be a leader of his people in the next 10 or 20 years and had thought a lot about his future since his offending.
"As he said to his nanna, 'I did the crime nanna, I'm gonna do the time'."
Carter pleaded guilty to one count of intentionally causing serious harm and one count of aggravated assault, and will be sentenced on August 14.
A raid on a New Mexico desert compound turned up 11 children wearing rags and living in filth, and also broke open a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism, and a search for a missing young boy who suffers from seizures and is nowhere to be found.
The boy's father was among five people arrested after the raid near the border with Colorado, and documents made public in a court filing today said the father told the boy's mother before fleeing Georgia that he wanted to perform an exorcism on the child because he believed he was possessed by the devil.
Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said deputies arrested the father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, and four other adults on child abuse charges after finding the 11 children inside a filthy makeshift compound in the tiny community of Amalia littered with "odorous trash" and lacking clean water.
Wahhaj's son, Abdul-ghani, who was 3 when he disappeared last December, was not among the children found, but Hogrefe said authorities have reason to believe the boy was at the compound several weeks ago.
Hogrefe's deputies are searching for the child, along with the FBI and Georgia authorities in Clayton County, where officials say the boy was living before his father took him around Dec. 1, 2017.
The boy's mother told authorities the boy suffers from seizures, cannot walk to due to severe medical issues, and requires constant attention.
She told police in December that Wahhaj had taken the boy for a trip to a park and never returned.
Clayton County police said in a missing persons bulletin that Wahhaj and his son were last seen Dec. 13 in Alabama, traveling with five other children and two adults.
Georgia authorities said Wahhaj was traveling through Chilton County on Dec. 13 with seven children and another adult when their car overturned. Wahhaj told police the group was traveling from Georgia to New Mexico to go camping.
The trooper who wrote the report said he found no camping equipment in or near the vehicle but that Wahhaj was in possession of three handguns, two rifles, a bag of ammunition, and a bulletproof vest.
Wahhaj told the trooper that he owned the guns legally and had a Georgia permit to carry concealed weapons.