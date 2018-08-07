Great white shark leaps at researcher with teeth bared off US coast

 

Greg Skomal is used to up-close-and-personal experiences with great whites, but not like this. Source: Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
An actor, who left a Good Samaritan with one ear dangling from his head in an unprovoked attack, is prepared to do the time for his crime, a South Australian court has heard.

Bruce Roland Carter faced the District Court today over the attack in 2017, which happened when he was taking an "amazing cocktail of drugs", defence counsel Mike Norman said.

Prosecutor Jacqueline Fong told the court Carter's attack involved him punching his victim, knocking him to the ground and biting both his ears, with one almost severed.

"He viciously assaulted a good Samaritan who came to help him when his vehicle became bogged," she said.

Ms Fong said Carter, who is best known for his 2015 appearance in the feature film Last Cab to Darwin and for a role in the television series remake of Picnic at Hanging Rock, had a history of violence and last year's incident involved an escalation in his offending.

She said the victim used "all his energy and might to run for his life" and, as well as the damage to his ears, suffered scratches and bruising all over his body.

The attack had a profound impact on him, the prosecutor said, with his mother seeing him with "one ear dangling from his face".

Mr Norman said Carter's remorse was "very, very real" and was evident during a recent Aboriginal sentencing hearing.

"He clearly listened, he clearly took great note of the harm he has caused," he said.

In a period before the incident, Carter had been involved in a road accident and was still fighting for compensation.

"He hit the grog big time," Mr Norman said. "He hit an amazing cocktail of drugs.....anything he could get his hands on."

Judge Simon Stretton said the unprovoked nature of Carter's attack was consistent with methamphetamine abuse and, in this case, his drug taking had "wrecked two lives".

Mr Norman said the 36-year-old, who was also a talented painter and musician, was destined to be a leader of his people in the next 10 or 20 years and had thought a lot about his future since his offending.

"As he said to his nanna, 'I did the crime nanna, I'm gonna do the time'."

Carter pleaded guilty to one count of intentionally causing serious harm and one count of aggravated assault, and will be sentenced on August 14.

