Great Dane attacks three-year-old on bike in Australia partly ripping off his ear

A Great Dane that attacked a three-year-old boy in Newcastle, partly ripping off his ear, is likely to be put down following a council investigation.

The toddler underwent surgery this morning after being mauled by the dog in the Newcastle suburb of Mayfield yesterday evening.

He was riding his bike at the time accompanied by his mother and older sister.



Detective Acting Inspector Jeffrey Little says the Great Dane ran onto the street through an open gate before biting the back of the toddler's neck and ear.



The three-year-old had surgery "to attach part of his ear", the detective said, before adding his injuries weren't life-threatening.



Det Act Insp Little said there was "every chance" the dog would be destroyed following an investigation by the local council.



He admitted there was "no suggestion" the dog involved had attacked anyone before.



"It's not a common theme for us to go to an attack by a Great Dane," the detective told reporters in Newcastle.



"But the fact remains ... every dog has the potential, large or small, to attack."



The toddler remains in the John Hunter Children's Hospital in a stable condition.



Last night's attack came just days after a 12-month-old girl was mauled to death by a Rottweiler.



The infant, Kamillah, was attacked by the Rottweiler at a home in Inverell on Saturday afternoon. She died on the way to hospital despite the efforts of paramedics.

