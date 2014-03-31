Great Dane attacks three-year-old on bike in Australia

A three-year-old boy has been attacked by a Great Dane dog while riding his bicycle in Newcastle, Australia.

Dog attack teeth Source: Breakfast

The child was riding his bicycle on Antill Street shortly after 6.30pm yesterday in the suburb of Mayfield when a Great Dane dog ran towards him from a nearby property and attacked him.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries to his face, neck, and upper back. He was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.