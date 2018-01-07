 

'Be grateful for each day' - Aussie woman's family share her inspiring open letter hours after she dies

A young Australian women who took pen to paper and wrote a heart felt open letter to the world advising people to live life to their fullest and to cherish each day has been shared by her brother and partner hours after her death. 

Holly Butcher, from Grafton, New South Wales, passed away on Thursday after battling Ewing's Sarcoma., a cancer that affects bones. 

The 27-year-old started her letter by stating how she came to accept the fact she was dying at the age of 26. 

Her brother Dean told the Daily Examiner his sister was a courageous person who will be remembered as a sportswoman who played squash and hockey. 

Dean, and Holly's partner Luke shared her letter to Facebook on Thursday, which has since gained over 11,000 likes. 

"It's a strange thing to realise and accept your mortality at 26 years young. It's just one of those things you ignore. The days tick by and you just expect they will keep on coming; Until the unexpected happens," Ms Butcher wrote.

"I always imagined myself growing old, wrinkled and grey- most likely caused by the beautiful family (lots of kiddies) I planned on building with the love of my life. I want that so bad it hurts.

"I'm 27 now. I don’t want to go. I love my life."

Throughout the letter, Ms Butcher stated she wanted young women to stop worrying about the "meaningless stresses in life", for people to stop "complaining about how terrible work is" and to be grateful for "each day you don't have pain."

"Whinge less, people! .. And help each other more."

"Try just enjoying and being in moments rather than capturing them through the screen of your phone. Life isn't meant to be lived through a screen nor is it about getting the perfect photo," she adds among the list of advice. 

"Also, remember if something is making you miserable, you do have the power to change it - in work or love or whatever it may be. Have the guts to change."

She ended her lengthy open letter by urging readers to start regularly donating blood to help others and to save lives.

"Blood donation (more bags than I could keep up with counting) helped keep me alive for an extra year - a year I will be forever grateful that I got to spend it here on Earth with my family, friends and dog. A year I had some of the greatest times of my life.

"'Til we meet again. Hol."

