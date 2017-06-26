Graphic: Woman's arm snaps during intense arm wrestle live on Argentinian TV

A woman taking part in a wrestling match has had her arm broken on live TV in Argentina.

The woman, named only as Pamela, was arm wrestling another woman on the TV show En Que Mano Esta on Saturday, competing for the title of Iron Lady, when things took a turn for the worst.

There were gasps from those in the studio when Pamela's forearm snapped just seconds into the match.

The two women were quick to react and held the arm as medics rushed to her aid.

Pamela remained calm and composed as she was taken out of the studio.