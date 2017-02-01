Graphic warning: Would you intervene? Good Samaritan hits attacker of female bus driver with cane

A Good Samaritan who hit the attacker of a female bus driver with a cane to help her get free is in store for a reward in the US city of Kansas.

The troubling incident was caught on surveillance cameras on the bus early last Saturday, local time.

The Wichita Eagle, which has published the video, reports that The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is looking to identify the man who came to the aid of the driver.

The video shows a male bus passenger approaching the front of the bus and saying what the authority described as "something really vulgar" to the driver.

The passenger then "moved into her space and touched her," said a spokesperson for the authority.

The driver reached for her radio to call for help and pulled the bus over, but the man grabbed her around the head and neck and "yanked her from her seat".

At that point, an older bus passenger got up from his seat, came forward and started beating the alleged attacker with a cane, hitting him several times.

This allowed the bus driver to escape the bus and possible injuries.

Police were quickly on the scene and took the suspect into custody, while the driver was checked out at a hospital and was doing fine.

The transportation authority said it's trying to figure out who helped because it would like to recognise him with some bus passes and replace his cane which might have been broken.